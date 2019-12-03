Box-Office: Commando 3 and Hotel Mumbai continue to hold well on weekdays

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

On November 29, two films opened in the cinema halls- Hotel Mumbai and Commando 3. One was about the horrific Taj attacks of 2008 and the other one was about how terrorism continues to loom large in the county even today. And given how the audiences enjoy watching good content and intense dramas on the big screen, both the films have done well at the box-office.

Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the total collections of both the films and it seems both of them are winners at the box-office. He first shared the collections of the Vidyut Jammwal starrer.

#Commando3 is steady on Day 4... Mass markets continue to contribute... Eyes âÂ¹ 30 cr [+/-] total in Week 1... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Commando and #Commando2 in *Week 1* itself... Fri 4.74 cr, Sat 5.64 cr, Sun 7.95 cr, Mon 3.42 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 21.75 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2019

#HotelMumbai registers 39.81% decline on Day 4 [vis-à-vis Day 1], which is a pretty good hold... Fri 1.08 cr, Sat 1.70 cr, Sun 2.03 cr, Mon 65 lakhs. Total: âÂ¹ 5.46 cr. #India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 3, 2019

Both the films were expected to do well since one was a franchise and the other was about an incident nobody would ever forget. And before the arrival of Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt's Panipat and Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's Pati Patni Aur Woh, it seems Commando 3 and Hotel Mumbai are going to enjoy taking a lot more moolah at the ticket windows.

