MENU
Mumbai Guide
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Photos
News
Videos
Sports
Corporate
Search

Box-Office: Commando 3 and Hotel Mumbai continue to hold well on weekdays

Updated: Dec 03, 2019, 13:19 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The makers of Commando 3 and Hotel Mumbai can rejoice as both the films continue to do well at the ticket windows

Picture Courtesy: Official YouTube Page/Zee Studios and Reliance Entertainment
Picture Courtesy: Official YouTube Page/Zee Studios and Reliance Entertainment

On November 29, two films opened in the cinema halls- Hotel Mumbai and Commando 3. One was about the horrific Taj attacks of 2008 and the other one was about how terrorism continues to loom large in the county even today. And given how the audiences enjoy watching good content and intense dramas on the big screen, both the films have done well at the box-office.

Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the total collections of both the films and it seems both of them are winners at the box-office. He first shared the collections of the Vidyut Jammwal starrer.

Take a look right here:

And then came the turn of Dev Patel and Anupam Kher's film, have a look:

Both the films were expected to do well since one was a franchise and the other was about an incident nobody would ever forget. And before the arrival of Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt's Panipat and Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's Pati Patni Aur Woh, it seems Commando 3 and Hotel Mumbai are going to enjoy taking a lot more moolah at the ticket windows.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK