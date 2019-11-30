Box-Office Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal's Commando 3 and Anupam Kher's Hotel Mumbai open well

Anupam Kher and Dev Patel starrer Hotel Mumbai, based on the 26/11 terror attack, opened at the box office at Rs 1.08 crores on the first day of its release.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collections of the film on his Twitter account.

Take a look right here:

#HotelMumbai - limited release - has a low Day 1... Needs to grow over the weekend... Fri âÂÂ¹ 1.08 cr. #India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2019

Earlier, on the 11th-anniversary of the terror attack, veteran actor Anupam Kher who plays the role of Chef Hemant Oberoi met the real-life hero Chef, who saved the lives of many people.

The terror attack took place on November 26, 2008, in Mumbai. On this day, the city came to a standstill when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out a series of coordinated attacks.

Amongst the places targetted were Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.

The ghastly attacks lasted for four days killing 166 people and injuring over 300. While nine terrorists were killed by security forces, Ajmal Kasab was captured alive and sentenced to death.

Hotel Mumbai also stars Armie Hammer. Presented by Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment, the movie was released on November 29 in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

Coming to Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma's Commando 3, it also stayed decent on Day 1 and collected Rs. 4.74 at the box-office, take a look at Adarsh's tweet:

#Commando3 is decent on Day 1... Gathered momentum post evening shows, after a dull start in the morning... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri âÂÂ¹ 4.74 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2019

Fans are appreciating the action of the leading man and the collections are expected to grow over the weekend.

