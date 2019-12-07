Box Office Day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday deliver another hit with Pati Patni Aur Woh

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It has been a great year for Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. Let's talk about Aaryan first. He had a bumper success in the form of Luka Chuppi earlier this year, which almost entered the 100-crore club. Panday had a successful debut with Student of The Year 2, and Pednekar delivered two hits in the form of Saand Ki Aankh and Bala and seems to be on the verge of delivering her third.

Pati Patni Aur Woh hasn't only successfully garnered critical acclaim but also seems to be raking in the moolah, at least the opening day collections suggest so. Taking to his Twitter account, ace trade analyst Taran Adarsh talked how the film had opened really well, and going by the numbers, is expected to rise over the weekend.

Take a look:

#PatiPatniAurWoh is excellent on Day 1... This, despite competing with another biggie [#Panipat], which resulted in screens/shows getting divided... Expect solid growth on Day 2 and 3... Emerges #KartikAaryan’s biggest opener... Fri âÂ¹ 9.10 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2019

The film was always expected to do well since it was a comedy and that too set in a small town, where all the filmmakers derive their humour from. It had some chartbuster music and plenty of witty one-liners. It had everything going in its favour so the film's success doesn't come as a surprise. And unlike the original, the remake is frothy and funny and steer clears from melodrama.

Will this remake join the 100-crore club? Don't be shocked if it does! On the work front, Aaryan has as many as three major films lined-up for 2020- A film with Imtiaz Ali, Dostana 2, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Panday has Khaali Peeli coming up with Ishaan Khatter, and Pednekar will be seen in films like Takht, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Bhoot, and a film with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates