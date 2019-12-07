Box Office Day 1: Panipat opens low, expected to grow over the weekend

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ashutosh Gowariker's magnum opus, Panipat, starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt, may have started slow at the box office but is expected to grow over the weekend as the word of mouth is positive. The period drama has received positive reviews from critics and audiences and should grow as days pass by.

Taking to his Twitter account, Taran Adarsh shared the film's collections. The makers and the entire team don't have to worry as Panipat has everything going for it- Grand sets, pulsating music, and compelling performances.

Take a look at the collections right here:

#Panipat records low numbers on Day 1... Reports [word of mouth] are positive and its biz, hopefully, should see a turnaround on Day 2 and 3... Fri âÂ¹ 4.12 cr [2395 screens]. #India biz... Showcasing at multiplexes affected due to excessive run time [close to 3 hours]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 7, 2019

All the three actors associated with this ambitiously crafted saga have delivered what we can say something they have never explored before. They deserve credit for putting their best foot forward, and the audiences and critics have lauded their efforts to create a sweeping saga that soars with its craftsmanship.

And coming to Gowariker, he may have missed the mark with his last two outings, he seems to have got it right this time around. A battle as ferocious as the third battle of Panipat deserves to be witnessed on the big screen, where you'll enjoy the thrilling story a lot more fantastically. A lot lies in store for the trio in the future.

Sanon will now be seen in films like Mimi and Bachchan Pandey in 2020, Kapoor will be seen in a romantic comedy with Rakul Preet Singh that's being produced by John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani, and Dutt will gear up for films like Bhuj: The Pride of India, Prithiviraj, KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, and an untitled comedy with Arshad Warsi.

