Box-Office: Jumanji: The Next Level opens to a fantastic response on its opening day

It has been a long time since Hollywood movies have been dominating Bollywood films on the Indian soil itself. There are plenty of examples, Kung Fu Panda 3 overpowered Saala Khadoos in 2016, The Jungle Book surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Fan in the same year, and the historic success of Avengers: Endgame mirrored the bitter truth about our films' falling footfalls.

And the latest film to join the bandwagon is Dwayne Johnson and Nick Jonas' Jumanji: The Next Level, a sequel to Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. Given how entertaining and maddening the last film was, the sequel was always expected to open well, and it has. And it doesn't come as a surprise it has marched ahead of the Bollywood releases of the week like Mardaani 2, and The Body.

Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and shared the collections of the film, take a look:

Well, Dwayne Johnson is also known as The Rock by his hardcore fans in India, for them, he'll always be the People's Champ, and one of the most popular and entertaining wrestlers of all time. And as far as Nick Jonas is concerned, he too shot to fame in India after his romantic liaison and subsequent marriage with Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra.

Keeping all these factors in mind, the makers have rightly released the film in India and that too at a time when people are in the mood for vacation. Jumanji already seems to be on the road to success and it seems this shall lead to more such sequels in the future, where the madness shall continue, and so shall the success.

