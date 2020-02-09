Box Office: Malang and Shikara grow on Day 2, need to keep the momentum going
Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's Malang and Sadia and Aadil Khan's Shikara, both opened well at the ticket windows, and have grown further at the box-office on Day 2.
Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's Malang and Aadil Khan and Sadia's Shikara, both released this Friday and both have received a good response in terms of critical reviews and commerce. Both the films may be diametrically opposite to each other but have been united by a good response from the audience.
Talking about Malang first, it emerged as Kapur's highest opener in terms of his solo-release and the collections have shown growth on Day 2. Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to announce the same.
#Malang witnesses substantial growth on Day 2, despite #Delhi having limited screenings... Should score on Day 3 [Sun] as well... Eyes âÂ¹ 24 cr [+/-] weekend - the highest for #AdityaRoyKapur [solo hero films]... Fri 6.71 cr, Sat 8.89 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 15.60 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 9, 2020
Coming to Shikara, despite starring newcomers, the film showed a good jump in its collections on the second day due to a gripping subject and a vociferous issue it deals with. Take a look at the collections:
#Shikara improves on Day 2 [rarity for a film starring newcomers]... Needs to gain ground on Day 3 [Sun]... Also needs to hold on to Day 1 levels on Day 4 [Mon] + trend well on remaining weekdays for a decent total... Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.85 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 3.05 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 9, 2020
Today being a Sunday, both the films are expected to do well and collect a healthy total till Love Aaj Kal arrives in the cinemas on February 14.
