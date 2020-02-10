Search

Box Office: Malang marches ahead of Shikara in the first weekend

Published: Feb 10, 2020, 14:49 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's Malang has done fairly well in its first weekend at the box-office, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara remains decent.

Picture Courtesy: Mid-day Archives
Picture Courtesy: Mid-day Archives

Filmmaker Mohit Suri's Malang had a much bigger opening weekend at the Indian box-office than director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara. While Malang collected Rs. 25.36 crore in its first three days, Shikara managed only Rs. 4.95 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Malang records decent weekend... Witnesses growth on Day 2 and 3, but jump on Day 3 is missing... Multiplexes improve... Mass circuits fair... Important to maintain the momentum on weekdays... Fri Rs. 6.71 cr, Sat Rs. 8.89 cr, Sun Rs 9.76 cr. Total: Rs. 25.36 cr. #India biz."

Take a look:

Malang stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. Shikara introduces Aadil Khan and Sadia in central roles, and also features real-life survivors of the exodus in the supporting cast.

While about Shikara he said: "#Shikara witnesses growth, but the 3-day total is low... Should've doubled its Day 1 number on Day 3... Needs to stay strong on weekdays - in Day 1 range or thereabouts - to score a respectable Week 1 total... Fri Rs. 1.20 cr, Sat Rs. 1.85 cr, Sun Rs 1.90 cr. Total: Rs. 4.95 cr. #India biz."

Here's the tweet:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
TRENDING
WWF INDIA COASTWISE 2020 contest

WWF INDIA COASTWISE 2020 contest