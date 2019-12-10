Box Office: Pati Patni Aur Woh all set to be a massive hit, collects Rs. 41.64 crore in 4 days

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Kartik Aaryan has often spoken how he has struggled for six years to make a place for himself in the industry. It has been a long journey and the man knows what it takes to be here. And his tenacity seems to be paying off. Pati Patni Aur Woh is his third consecutive success after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi.

This comedy about a man's fun outside marriage is going great guns at the box-office and is all set to be one of the most profitable films of 2019. Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the collections and it seems it's celebration time for the entire team.

Take a look:

#PatiPatniAurWoh stays super-strong on Day 4 [Mon]... Will comfortably hit half-century [âÂÂÂ¹ 50 cr] in *Week 1*... Neck-to-neck with #LukaChuppi, better than #SKTKS... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr, Sun 14.51 cr, Mon 5.70 cr. Total: âÂÂÂ¹ 41.64 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 10, 2019

It has also been a fantastic year for Bhumi Pednekar, who delivered fantastic performances in successes like Saand Ki Aankh and Bala. And as far as Ananya Panday is concerned, she too had a hit in the form of Student of The Year 2 and made a solid debut. This trio seems to be on a roll!

On the work front, 2020 will be the most crucial year for Aaryan as he has as many as three films lined-up. His first release of next year will be the Imtiaz Ali romance with Sara Ali Khan, releasing on February 14, which will be followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Anees Bazmee and Kiara Advani, opening in the cinemas on July 31, 2020. And lastly, he has Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya.

Coming to Pednekar, she too has a long and really promising line-up of films. She has films like Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Takht, Bhoot, and a film with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. And Panday will be seen in Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter.

