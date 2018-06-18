Box office: Race 3 crosses 100-crore mark in opening weekend
The total weekend earnings of the Salman Khan starrer stood at Rs 106.47 crore. Other than Race 3, Padmavaat is the only movie released this year to have crossed this mark
After emerging as the biggest opener of the year, Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 has entered the 100-crore club in its opening weekend. The total weekend earnings of the Remo D' Souza-directorial stood at Rs 106.47 crore.
Other than Race 3, Padmavaat is the only movie released this year to have crossed this mark. In regard to the business done by other movies this year, Film Critic, Taran Adarsh tweeted:
TOP 5 - 2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018
Opening Weekend biz...
1. #Padmavaat â¹ 114 cr [5-day *extended* weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.
2. #Race3 â¹ 106.47 cr
3. #Baaghi2 â¹ 73.10 cr
4. #Raid â¹ 41.01 cr
5. #PadMan â¹ 40.05 cr
India biz.
Salman is famous for his Eid releases. Most of his movies, released on the festival, have crossed 100-crore mark. Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs.
Listing Salman's earnings during Eid, Adarsh further tweeted:
Salman and #Eid - Opening Weekend biz...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018
2010: #Dabangg â¹ 48.50 cr
[Fri-Sun]
2011: #Bodyguard â¹ 88.75 cr
[Wed-Sun]
2012: #EkThaTiger â¹ 100.16 cr
[Wed-Sun]
2014: #Kick â¹ 83.83 cr
[Fri-Sun]
India biz.
Contd...
Race 3 is a stand-alone sequel to the hit franchise Race. With the third installment, Salman has replaced Saif Ali Khan, who played the lead in first two films. Although the film has been receiving mixed reviews, the film's collections prove that Salman Khan is the Box Office king and has a steady hold at the ticket counter, especially the Eid release slot.
Starring an ensemble cast of Salman, Jacqueline, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Freddy Daruwala, Saqib Saleem, and Daisy Shah, the film hit theatres on June 15.
Also Read: Race 3 Movie Review: Race To The Nearest Exit
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI
Blockbuster 'Captain America: Civil War' crosses $1Bn mark at Box Office