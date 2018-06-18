Box office: Race 3 crosses 100-crore mark in opening weekend

The total weekend earnings of the Salman Khan starrer stood at Rs 106.47 crore. Other than Race 3, Padmavaat is the only movie released this year to have crossed this mark

After emerging as the biggest opener of the year, Salman Khan-starrer Race 3 has entered the 100-crore club in its opening weekend. The total weekend earnings of the Remo D' Souza-directorial stood at Rs 106.47 crore.

Other than Race 3, Padmavaat is the only movie released this year to have crossed this mark. In regard to the business done by other movies this year, Film Critic, Taran Adarsh tweeted:

Salman is famous for his Eid releases. Most of his movies, released on the festival, have crossed 100-crore mark. Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs.

Listing Salman's earnings during Eid, Adarsh further tweeted:

Race 3 is a stand-alone sequel to the hit franchise Race. With the third installment, Salman has replaced Saif Ali Khan, who played the lead in first two films. Although the film has been receiving mixed reviews, the film's collections prove that Salman Khan is the Box Office king and has a steady hold at the ticket counter, especially the Eid release slot.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman, Jacqueline, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Freddy Daruwala, Saqib Saleem, and Daisy Shah, the film hit theatres on June 15.

