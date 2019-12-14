Box-Office: Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 off to an impressive start, jumps in the evening shows

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 has definitely become a must-watch film as it has shocked and gripped the nation with its brilliant storyline. Inspired by shocking true crimes against women by juveniles, the edge-of-the-seat thriller will see Rani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist who systematically targets women. Mardaani 2 released in 1600 screens and had a good opening on Friday as it collected 3.80 crore net.

The film received incredible appreciation from media and critics and is riding on hugely positive word of mouth. Mardaani 2's collection is set to have strong growth over the weekend as multiplex audience throngs to the theatres.

Rani is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film. She had delivered a knock-out performance in the superhit and hugely acclaimed prequel, Mardaani, in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket.

Take a look at Taran Adarsh's tweet right here:

#Mardaani2 witnesses stronger occupancy post 3 pm shows, after a lukewarm takeoff in morning... Multiplexes are dominating... Riding on super-strong word of mouth + tremendous critical acclaim, the footfalls should multiply on Day 2 and 3... Fri âÂ¹ 3.80 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 14, 2019

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 2 will be Rani's next release after the global blockbuster Hichki that delivered 250 crores worldwide. Mardaani 2 released on December 13, 2019.

