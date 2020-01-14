Box Office: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to shine, Chhapaak holds well in urban centres

Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, both were hugely anticipated before the release and there was palpable excitement among fans and critics to witness these ambitious films. And as expected, both the films are doing well at the ticket windows.

But given Devgn's period drama had more screens and shows, it was bound to take a lead at the box office. Taking to his Twitter account, Taran Adarsh wrote the film is unstoppable and shared the total collections so far.

Have a look:

#Tanhaji is unstoppable on Day 4... Collects in double digits, despite lower ticket rates at multiplexes on weekdays... Day 4 numbers are better than Day 1 at several centres... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr, Sun 26.26 cr, Mon 13.75 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 75.68 cr. #India biz. ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2020

And talking about Chhapaak, Adarsh says the film has dipped but continues to do well at the urban centers. Take a look right here:

#Chhapaak slips on Day 4... Biz is limited to a few premium multiplexes of urban centres... Continues to non-perform at Tier-2 and 3 cities and also mass belt... Fri 4.77 cr, Sat 6.90 cr, Sun 7.35 cr, Mon 2.35 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 21.37 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2020

Given the speed at which Tanhaji is going, it shall become the first 100-crore grosser of 2020, and this shall be a lot more special for Devgn as this marks his 100th film in a career spanning over three decades. And as far as Chhapaak is concerned, Deepika and Meghna Gulzar are being flooded with respect and applause for narrating the story of the acid-attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates