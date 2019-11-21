Box-Office Update: Marjaavaan steady, Bala inches closer to the 100-crore mark

Ayushmann Khurrana's dream run continues at the box-office as he has delivered seven consecutive successes in the last two years. 2019 has been one of his best years as an actor. Article 15 created a big room for debate and went beyond commerce, Dream Girl created a riot in the cinema halls and made over Rs 140 crore at the box-office, and now Bala is also inching towards the 100-crore club.

It released on November 7 and opened to immensely positive response from the audiences and critics alike. After Aamir Khan, if there's one actor who can attract a crowd on the basis of his film choices, it's Khurrana. And that's the reason why he's a star today. His film choices are driven by strong characters and relatable plot.

Ace trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to reveal how much moolah Bala has raked in till now. The comedy should hit a century by tomorrow. Take a look:

#Bala [Week 2] Fri 3.76 cr, Sat 6.73 cr, Sun 8.01 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2.05 cr, Wed 1.96 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 97 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 21, 2019

Coming to the Hindi film that released last week, the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Marjaavaan, it may have received harsh reviews from critics, the masses connected with the story of a rebellious gangster who locks horns with a menacing midget who's thirsty for revenge. The film was steady on weekdays and is on its way to becoming a success.

Take a look at this film's collections too:

#Marjaavaan Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr, Tue 3.61 cr, Wed 3.16 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 35.34 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 21, 2019

It seems critics' reviews have seldom mattered to hardcore masala potboilers and the success of Marjaavaan is proof. And Malhotra finally gets his much-deserving success. Will 2020 also be as fruitful for Khurrana and Malhotra as 2019? Time to wait and watch!

