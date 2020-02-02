Box-Office Update: Tanhaji continues its dominance, Jawaani Jaaneman gathers speed

2020 has started on a wonderful note for Saif Ali Khan as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a blockbuster whereas Jawaani Jaaneman is trending much better than his last few solo releases. Talking about Om Raut's directorial debut first, the film was conceived by Ajay Devgn and Raut many years ago and the entire team worked tirelessly hard on the scale and the VFX.

And as far as the performances are concerned, it's been hailed as Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's best to date. And this is perhaps the reason why the film is a monster success and now the biggest hit of the actors' careers. Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account to share the collections till now and how this period drama refuses to slow down.

Take a look:

#Tanhaji refuses to slow down... Continues to attract substantial footfalls in *Week 4*... A rarity in today’s times, when *most* movies feel exhausted after 2 weeks... Will cross â¹ 250 cr today [Sun]... [Week 4] Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 4.48 cr. Total: â¹ 245.12 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2020

He also said Tanhaji is all set to become the 12th highest grosser of all time on Sunday, February 2. Check out:

Coming to Jawaani Jaaneman, given how fantastic Saif is in such urban and Uber-cool characters, very much evident from the success of Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, and Cocktail, this comedy is also trending much better than some of the actor's last few solo releases. Here are the collections till now:

Jawaani Jaaneman is all set to be a success and Khan truly deserves every bit of it. He now has films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police, the Vikram Vedha remake, and a film with Ananya Panday coming up.

