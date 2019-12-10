Box-Office: Vidyut Jammwal's Commando 3 succeeds, Arjun Kapoor's Panipat struggles

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Nothing is as unpredictable as box-office, especially in Bollywood. And the recent examples are the collections of Commando 3 and Panipat. On the one hand, Vidyut Jammwal's franchise that rests entirely on his acrobatic skills and mind-boggling athleticism, is all set to break even and recover its cost. It's a commercial success.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor starred in his most ambitious and complex film till date, the historical drama, Panipat, and despite critical acclaim, it continues to struggle at the ticket windows. Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and shared the collections of the two films.

Vidyut Jammwal's Commando 3 is a box-office success with total collections of Rs. 31.21 crore, Arjun Kapoor's Panipat meanders with Rs. 20. 27 crore

Take a look:

#Commando3 [Week 2] Fri 37 lakhs, Sat 51 lakhs, Sun 78 lakhs, Mon 31 lakhs. Total: âÂ¹ 31.21 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 10, 2019

And here are the collections of Panipat:

#Panipat continues to struggle... #Mumbai circuit - which was performing best - declines considerably on Day 4... North and East sectors remain poor... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr, Sun 7.78 cr, Mon 2.59 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 20.27 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 10, 2019

Jammwal's earlier release this year, Junglee, couldn't impress the critics and audiences, so this success was much needed and much deserved. He next gears up for another film titled Khuda Haafiz, based on a true story. Coming to Kapoor, India's Most Wanted, despite critical acclaim, also couldn't do anything to help his career graph. Panipat may have fared better than his last two releases, it still remains on the lower side.

Kapoor is now teaming up with John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani for a romantic film with Rakul Preet Singh that's expected to release next year.

