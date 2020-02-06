Box-office war over Valentine's Day 2021 begun already

Films clashing at the box-office on Republic Day and festival weekends is hardly new. But now, two big-ticket projects have booked the Valentine's Day weekend a year in advance. Deepika Padukone's yet-untitled relationship drama, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, will lock horns with Atrangi Re — that features Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush — on Valentine's Day 2021.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reasons that the February 14 weekend would be an attractive window as both offerings are love stories. "While Valentine's Day is not a holiday, the youth comes in large numbers to watch [romantic] movies. Gully Boy [fared well] in 2019, and this year, we have Love Aaj Kal. Since there are only limited holidays in a year, makers want to take advantage of other windows available."

With over a year to go to the weekend in question, trade watcher Amod Mehra says that the films may well change their release dates. However, he doesn't view the weekend as an advantageous one. "For years, makers have released love stories on Valentine's Day. But these films rarely fare well because [schools and colleges] have their exams during this period, [resulting in low footfalls]." Atul Mohan is optimistic that one of the players will gracefully bow out of the race. "We have seen some big films announcing their release dates, only to shift them later. A clash is not fruitful; the recent releases [Tanhaji and Chhapaak, Street Dancer 3D and Panga] proved that."

Akshay Kumar's Atrangi Re is set to clash with Deepika Padukone's relationship drama

Even though the Padukone starrer will be helmed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar, film distributor Raj Bansal believes the Aanand L Rai-directed venture enjoys the upper hand. "Akshay has been consistent in his box-office outings. While Dhanush's presence will help the business in the South, Akshay will draw audiences across India."

