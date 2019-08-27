Box Office Week 2: Mission Mangal mints Rs 168.48 crore; Batla House Rs 86.04 crore

bollywood

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House hit theatres on August 15. Both movies have been doing well at the box office, with Mission Mangal staying a step ahead.

A still from Batla House

Mission Mangal and Batla House clashed at the box office on August 15, 2019, and both films have done good business at the box office. Mission Mangal starred an ensemble cast including Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and others. Batla House, on the other hand, starred John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur.

Week 2 since both films released have seen the films continue to do decent business at the box office. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the box office collections of both movies. He wrote:

#MissionMangal [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 3.87 cr. Total: â¹ 168.48 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2019

Mission Mangal is India's first space mission film based on the country's successful Mars Orbiter Mission that took place in 2014. The film follows the massive contributions of the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Akshay Kumar plays the role of Rakesh Dhawan, a bachelor of science and a senior scientist with ISRO. Kirti Kulhari plays Neha Siddiqui, a scientist, Vidya Balan has portrayed Tara Shinde, a scientist whose home science game is unparalleled. Nithya Menen plays Varsha Pillai, the woman behind the name M.O.M: Mars Orbiter Mission. Sonakshi Sinha portrays Eka Gandhi, an independent scientist and Taapsee Pannu plays Kritika Aggarwal, a Comms Specialist.

Taran Adarsh also confirmed the box office collection of Batla House. The John Abraham-starrer has crossed the Rs 75 crore mark.

#BatlaHouse [Week 2] Fri 4.15 cr, Sat 6.58 cr, Sun 7.21 cr, Mon 2.26 cr. Total: â¹ 86.04 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2019

Batla House is a thriller drama inspired by the Batla House encounter that took place on September 19, 2008, in Delhi's Jamia Nagar. Known as Operation Batla House, the film is the story of DCP Sanjay Kumar Yadav, essayed by John Abraham. Mrunal Thakur plays the role of a journalist and John's love interest.

