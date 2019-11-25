Boxer Deontay Wilder: I punched to hurt

Las Vegas: Unbeaten Deontay Wilder landed a devastating right hand to knock out Luis Ortiz in the seventh round and retain his World Boxing Council heavyweight title. Wilder, 34, remains on course to achieve his goal of unifying all four heavyweight belts despite being largely outboxed by Ortiz before the explosive one-punch finish at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas late Saturday night. "When I see the right shot, it is baby good night," Wilder said.

Destructive puncher

Unbeaten in 43 fights, Wilder showed why he is widely regarded as the most destructive puncher in the resurgent heavyweight division. The "Bronze Bomber" recorded his 10th straight title defence to equal Muhammad Ali who achieved the feat between 1974 and 1978. Only four heavyweights in the history of boxing have made more than 10 consecutive title defences.



Deontay Wilder celebrates with the WBC heavyweight belt on Saturday

Wilder waited patiently for his big moment and when it came, with just nine seconds left in the round, it was stunning. He followed a pawing jab with a crushing straight right that sent Ortiz's head snapping back and his body crashing into the ropes before landing on the canvas. "That was a punch intended to hurt for sure," said the American. "I got him at the right angle, my feet were planted perfectly and I felt the torque." Ortiz tried to get up but he clearly could not continue. The fight was officially stopped at 2:51 of the seventh.

Fury is next

Wilder's win now sets up another money-spinning rematch with Tyson Fury scheduled for February. If he comes through that a unification showdown against the winner of next month's rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia for the other three major heavyweight belts could follow.

10

No. of straight title defences Deontay Wilder has recorded to equal great Muhammad Ali's feat (1974-1978)

