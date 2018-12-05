Boxer Fury's advice helps Susanna Reid lose 12 kgs

other-sports

Meanwhile, Morgan added: "She's lost two stone, Tyson! After your little pep talk, Susanna is wasting away." While Reid laughed, Fury credited her and said: "Well she's looking well."

Susanna Reid and Tyson Fury

British TV presenter Susanna Reid, 47, is grateful to boxer Tyson Fury, who helped her lose weight. Speaking on her show recently, Reid, who is currently following a no-alcohol diet plan, revealed that she followed Fury's advice on eliminating milk from her coffee and has lost two stone (approx 12 kgs).

While interviewing him with her co-host Piers Morgan, Susanna joked: "One of the things you have mentioned in the past couple of days is your weight and it's something you and I have sparred over as well, of course. You suggested that I eliminate, well take away, milk from my coffee, so now it's black coffee only. Thank you very much for that tip! We can all learn from Tyson."

