Boxer Manny Pacquiao does not want son to get into boxing because of wife

Philippine boxing star Manny Pacquiao does not want his teenage boy Jimuel to follow in his footsteps since his wife weeps during bouts

Manny Pacquiao with son Jimuel. Pics/Manny's Instagram account

Philippine boxing legend Manny Pacquiao said he has urged his eldest son to stay out of the ring after his forays into fighting made young man's mother Jinkee cry. Pacquiao, the only fighter to win world titles in eight different weight divisions, said he and his wife have even made a point not to have gloves and equipment at home.

The boxer, known for his rags-to-riches climb from the street, has tried to push his son Emmanuel Jr, who is known Jimuel, to choose another path. "It pains me that he is boxing because I know how hard it is. I told him, 'Daddy only went into boxing because of poverty... You, you don't need to box'," Pacquiao said on broadcaster ABS-CBN.

"But he said: 'Daddy, like you boxing is my passion also. I want to be a representative of this country as an athlete'," Pacquiao added. Pacquiao made the comments after a video of Jimuel sparring during an exhibition match was posted on Facebook.



Pacquiao with wife Jinkee

"His mommy had cried several times telling him, 'Don't go into boxing, son'," Pacquiao said of his wife, Jinkee, who had also urged the him to retire. "He really wants to do it," he added. The younger Pacquiao wouldn't be the first son of a high-profile boxer to follow dad's lead.

The sons of British boxers Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank, as well as American slugger Joe Frazier became fighters. The Facebook footage shows the younger Pacquiao sending his opponent to his knees with aggressive moves reminiscent of his father. Jimuel was wearing gloves and gear branded "Pacman", his dad's nickname.

The elder Pacquiao was watching the match through a video call and was seen talking to his son before it started. An aide for Pacquiao said Jimuel took up boxing only in December, a month before his father easily defeated Adrien Broner in Las Vegas.

