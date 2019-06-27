Boxer Neeraj Goyat in serious car accident, out of Amir Khan fight

other-sports

India's Neeraj Goyat (right) was scheduled to fight Great Britain's Amir Khan in a WBC Pearl World Championship bout next month

New Delhi: Indian pro boxer Neeraj Goyat has been hospitalised after suffering "severe injuries" following a car accident, ruling him out of next month's WBC Pearl World Championship clash against British star Amir Khan.

The 27-year-old from Haryana met with the accident when he was returning home after training. Neeraj was set to take on Khan, a two-time world champion, in the WBC Pearl World Championship bout in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 12. "We are very sad to inform that our star Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat who was preparing for his mega fight against Amir Khan met with a car accident last night that has caused him severe injuries on his head, face and left arm. He is currently in hospital and we wish him a speedy recovery," Bill Dosanjh, Promoter of the Super Boxing League, said in a statement.

Neeraj is the WBC Asia welterweight titleholder and has a record of 11 wins including two knockouts, three losses and two draws till date. Former Australian world featherweight champion Billy Dib, 33, will now replace Neeraj in the WBC Pearl World Championship clash. "Our new opponent is Billy Dib, a two time World boxing champion. He will come up to fight me, just like I had come up to fight Canelo (Álvarez). He feels he is confident and wants to fight me so my next opponent is Billy Dib," Amir said in a video posted in social media. "I hope Neeraj recovers quick and gets fully fit again," he added.

