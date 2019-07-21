Boxer Neeraj, Vikas challenge Vijender post 'kid' comment

other-sports

Vijender on Thursday had called on boxing legend Amir Khan to stop fighting with "kids"

Neeraj Goyat and Vikas Krishan

New Delhi: Not taking too kindly to Vijender Singh calling him a "kid", Neeraj Goyat on Saturday challenged the Indian boxing ace to fight with Asian Games gold medallist Vikas Krishan.



Perhaps one of India's most celebrated Indian boxers of all time, Vijender Singh, challenged Pakistani-British boxer Amir Khan into the ring, by asking him to stop fighting with kids and face him instead. Amir Khan had earlier said that Vijender Singh is scared of fighting him.

Khan was scheduled to clash with Neeraj at the WBC Pearl World Championship but a month before the bout the Indian was hospitalised following a car accident. Vijender's comments did not go well with Neeraj, who took to Twitter to show his annoyance and in turn challenge the Haryana boxer.

"Calling me kid @boxervijender. I'm the only Indian boxer who has defeated a world champion in his own country #canxu #china. I want you to face @officialvkyadav (Vikas Krishan) and me and @amirkingkhan undercard in November this year. Are you ready?" "@boxervijender, neeraj and @amirkingkhan are of same weight category let them fight. As @GoyatNeeraj said we are of same weight category, we must fight under their card in November this year. Let's face each other in the ring," Vikas tweeted.

@boxervijender neeraj and @amirkingkhan are of same weight category let them fight. As @GoyatNeeraj said we are of same weight category,we must fight under their card in November this year. Let’s face each other in the ring. @trboxing #sbl pic.twitter.com/e9sXYkJFdF — Vikas Krishan Boxer (@officialvkyadav) July 20, 2019

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates