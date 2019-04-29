Boxer Tyson Fury has a night out with cheerleaders

Updated: Apr 29, 2019, 10:29 IST | A Correspondent

Tyson Fury is currently preparing for his fight with the German boxer in Las Vegas on June 15, after a rematch with American boxer Deontay Wilder was cancelled following a draw in December

British professional boxer Tyson Fury looked in good cheer as he partied with cheerleaders ahead of his fight with Germany's Tom Schwarz and also got a thumbs up from his wife.

Fury recently posted a picture of himself on Instagram with 16 members of the UK-based Mana Cheerleaders Dance Team and captioned it, "Night out with the girls." In response, Fury's wife Paris commented: "Good pic babe."

