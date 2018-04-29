Boxers Sumit Sangwan, Nikhat Zareen enter Belgrade finals

Sumit defeated Greece's Vagkan Nanitzanian after his opponent threw in the towel in the third round of the bout



Asian silver-medallist Sumit Sangwan (91kg) and former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) were among the eight Indian boxers to make the finals, while five others settled for bronze medals in the 56th Belgrade International Tournament in Serbia. Sumit defeated Greece's Vagkan Nanitzanian after his opponent threw in the towel in the third round of the bout. Meanwhile, Nikhat out-punched Serbia's Nina Radovanovic for a unanimous 3-0 win. Settling for bronze was Narender (+91kg) after going down to Serbian Vladan Babic in a split verdict.

