Boxing Day Test: India beat Australia by 137 runs, take 2-1 lead in series

India needed 4.3 overs to take the final two wickets on Day 5 as Jasprit Bumrah (3/53) finished with a match-haul of 9 for 86

India's captain Virat Kohli (C) celebrates the dismissal of Australia's batsman Travis Head (R) with teammates during day four of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India in Melbourne on December 29, 2018. Pic/AFP

India beat Australia by 137 runs to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-Test series here on Sunday. Chasing a stiff target of 399, Australia were all out for 261 in the post-lunch session after the first session was washed out due to intermittent showers.

India needed 4.3 overs to take the final two wickets as Jasprit Bumrah (3/53) finished with a match-haul of 9 for 86. Ishant Sharma (2/40) took the final wicket of Nathan Lyon as India won their 150th Test match. Ravindra Jadeja (3/82) and Mohammed Shami (2/71) also provided able support as Pat Cummins' (63) was the highest score for Australia in either of the innings.

Brief Scores:

India 443/7 decl and 106/8 decl.

Australia 151 and (target 399) 261 in 89.3 overs (Pat Cummins 63, Jasprit Bumrah 3/53, Ravindra Jadeja 3/82).

