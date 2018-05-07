Boxing: Tony Bellew hammers Haye in heavyweight grudge match

Tony Bellew appeared to have all but ended David Haye's career with a fifth-round stoppage win over his rival British heavyweight in their grudge re-match on Saturday night



British boxer David Haye (left) is down on the canvas during his heavyweight rematch against Tony Bellew in London on Saturday

"Tony boxed real good. I didn't, plain and simple," Haye, 37, told Sky Box Office.

Haye had billed this non-title bout as the make or break contest of a fading career, having been stopped by Bellew, two years younger at 35, in the 11th round after suffering an Achilles injury when the pair met in March last year. On Saturday, Bellew twice sent Haye to the canvas with powerful right-hand punches. The bell saved Haye but in the fifth round, Bellew landed a powerful left hook to send Haye tumbling down.

