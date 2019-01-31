Boy admits to being sodomized after 'Good Touch Bad Touch campaign; cops nab accused

crime

When the cops asked the boy whether he can identify the culprit, he immediately got ready. The Tardeo police took him in a police van and nabbed the 35-year-old culprit from Haji Ali where he was working as vendor

Tardeo police have arrested a 35-year-old flower vendor for allegedly sodomizing a 9-year-old boy. The victim, a schoolboy, revealed about the sexual assault when the cops visited his school explaining 'Good Touch-Bad touch'. After taking the boy into confidence, he revealed about the accused and even helped the cops nab him. After producing him in the court, the accused was sent to police custody.

A team of Tardeo police have started a campaign explaining 'Good touch and Bad touch' to school students. On Monday, the campaign was conducted at a BMC school in the jurisdiction of Tardeo cops. After the lecture, a 9-year-old boy came forward and told cops that he wants to share something. "The boy was a bit scared but wanted to narrate his ordeal. When we listened to him carefully, he told us about the sexually assault conducted by an 'uncle", said a police officer.

When the cops asked the boy whether he could identify the culprit, he immediately agreed to do so. Soon after, the cops nabbed the accused with the help of the boy. "The accused is a vendor, selling flowers and the boy's mother has her stall set up near his shop. Whenever the boy would visit his mother's stall, the accused would sodomize him on the pretext of offering him chocolates. He did this on three occassions in the public toilet," said another officer.

"The victim was also assaulted on 26th January. We have booked the accused under IPC 377 and a relevant section of Prevention of Children from Sexual Abuse (POCSO) Act. We are also questioning him to know if he has assaulted any other children," said Sanjay Surve, Senior Inspector of Tardeo Police station. He further added, "The accused will be in police custody till February 2."

