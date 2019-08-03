Boy band SANAM's ode to friendship day

music

SANAM band is celebrating Friendship Day with a new single, Apni yaari. The song is composed by Clinton Cerejo and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya

"Apni yaari" puts the spotlight on the essence of modern-day friendships. It also highlights the bond between the band members and how they connect with fans.

"When we were approached to create an original track with Clinton Cerejo on friendship, we thought it was the perfect opportunity to put into words what we feel about each other," said Sanam Puri, lead vocalist of the popular band.

"We hope our fans relate to the composition and celebrate Friendship Day humming this track with their 'yaars'," he added.

Check out the video here:

Formed in 2010, the band was earlier called SQS project. In 2013, they changed the name of the band to SANAM. It consists of bass guitarist Venky S, Sanam Puri (lead vocals), Samar Puri (lead guitar) and Keshav Dhanraj (drums).

"The journey that we have taken together as friends has been magical. From hitting it off together at Keshav's garage and composing songs, to winning various competitions together, having each other's back on off days is what has kept us together.

"With this track, we had a chance to re-live our 'yaari' moments and bring it out in the best possible way for our fans," Samar said, of the track commemorating Friendship Day, which falls on August 4.

Looking back at how they connected, Venkat said: "Having known each other since our school days has helped us form bonds that were beyond any boundaries. What this did was that it brought us together to find out each other's passion for music and understand our strengths.

"Today, we understand what each of us is thinking without even expressing it out explicitly."

