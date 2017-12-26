Boy drowns in lake while fishing in Hyderabad

A 10-year-old boy, drowned in a lake in Hyderabad after falling in the water body while "fishing", police said on Tuesday

A 10-year-old boy, drowned in a lake in Hyderabad after falling in the water body while "fishing", police said on Tuesday. The incident occurred yesterday afternoon near Manikeshwari Nagar, they said. The boy, a 6th class student, was pulled out of the lake by his brother with the help of police and he was immediately shifted to a state-run hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead, Osmania University Police Station Inspector V Ashok Reddy said.



Based on a complaint, a case was registered, police said, adding a probe was on



"At about 2.30 pm (yesterday), the boy went to the lake along with four of his friends for fishing. Later at 3.00 pm, the boy's elder brother received a information that his brother had fallen in the lake, after which he rushed to the spot," the Inspector said.



