Boy drowns in sea near Marine Drive

Representational Image

A teenager was swept away and drowned in the sea off Marine Drive in south Mumbai while apparently clicking a selfie, a senior police official on Sunday said.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon. Police suspect that the boy was clicking a selfie standing in water, the official said.

The identity of the boy -- whose body was fished out -- was yet to be ascertained.

