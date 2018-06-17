Boy drowns in sea near Marine Drive
The incident took place on Sunday afternoon. Police suspect that the boy was clicking a selfie standing in water, the official said
Representational Image
A teenager was swept away and drowned in the sea off Marine Drive in south Mumbai while apparently clicking a selfie, a senior police official on Sunday said.
The identity of the boy -- whose body was fished out -- was yet to be ascertained.
