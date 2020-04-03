Coronavirus outbreak: Boy hangs self from tree after police seizes bicycle for violating lockdown

The image has been used for representational purposes only

A 21-year-old boy in Andhra Pradesh committed suicide and left a video beside him which said that the police was responsible for his extreme step. The incident took place in Bapatla town on Thursday morning, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.

The deceased was found hanging from a tree at a bus station in the morning.

According to the police, the boy was coming from Chitoor district to his native Krishna district on his bicyle and violated the lockdown.

The police detained him and registered a case against him. The boy was arrested and his bicycle was seized.

He was released on personal bond the same night. However, his vehicle remained in police custody.

He reached the bus stationa and made a selfie video. He said, "Police have irresponsible left me here. The Vedullapalli police are responsible for my death."

The police maintained that Srinivas had resorted out of financial problems.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates