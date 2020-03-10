Boy refuses to share answer sheet during board exams, gets beaten up, threatened with knife

Ahmedabad: A 17-year-old boy appearing for his Class 10 board exams was beaten up by his classmate for not allowing him to copy from his answer sheet. According to the boy’s father, the accused also brandished a knife at him, The Times of India reported.

The incident happened at an exam centre in Ahmedabad, where according to the FIR registered in the case, the boy had gone to write his exam at 10 am and was seated at his allotted seat. The 17-year-old accused then came and sat beside him and asked him to allow him to copy from his answer sheet. The boy refused to show the accused the answers and reported him to the class invigilator who reprimanded him for copying.

According to the police, the accused threatened the boy after the exam saying that he will see him after writing the paper. As per the FIR, the boy was standing outside a temple near the exam centre when the accused came there, slapped him and pulled a knife out of his pocket.

The boy then ran away from the spot, called his father and narrated the incident to him. The boy’s father, who works as a farmer, reported the incident to the police after which an FIR was filed against the accused at the Krishnanagar police station. An inspector from the police station said that considering the fact that the accused is a minor, action will be taken against him accordingly.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates