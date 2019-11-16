Boy rescues sister from crocodile in Philippines

Manila: A brave 15-year-old boy put his life ahead of his younger sister’s to rescue her from a crocodile that attacked her while they crossed a bamboo bridge in the Philippines.

The boy, Hashim, was walking a narrow bridge over a stream with his 12-year-old sister Haina Lisa Jose Habi when she was attacked by a crocodile that was sinking its teeth on to her calf, reported Daily Mail. The bridge had a small gap through Haina fell and the creature caught her leg.

As the crocodile tried to pull her into the water, Hashim, who had almost reached ashore, went back to rescue her without a second thought. Hashim threw rocks at the crocodile to rescue Haina as she screamed. She was quoted by the Daily Mail saying, "I screamed and Hashim helped me. He threw rocks at the crocodile and pulled me away from it. I love him so much. He saved my life."

The incident left Haina with a deep cut on her right leg and was admitted to a hospital for further treatment. Explaining the incident, Hashim was quoted as saying by Daily Mail, "I crossed the bridge first. When I looked behind, I thought she only fell. But then I saw the head of the crocodile. My sister was hanging from the bridge. Then I grabbed her."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates