Boy runs away after parents scold him for playing PUBG, found in Kolkata

Nerul: A 16-year-old runaway from Mumbai was found by the Kolkata police on Wednesday. The boy had left home after his parents scolded him for playing online game PUBG.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the teenager, named Ayush Chudaji, a resident of Nerul in Navi Mumbai was found roaming on the streets of central Kolkata when the police questioned him. He was taken to the state children’s home after he told them that he did not have any money to go back home. The report mentioned that the parents said that he went to Kolkata for attending the final round of a PUBG competition. He left home on September 16, after his parents left for work, taking Rs 6000 that his parents gave to pay the society maintenance bill and to buy clothes. The parents also said that Chudaji was bunking his college in Seawoods and visiting video game parlour to play the game.

Also Read: Son kills father in Karnataka for not allowing him to play PUBG

The report also quoted the boy’s uncle who said that he told to one of his friends in the neighbourhood about going to Pune where an online friend had offered him a job at a cyber café and would also let him play the game. Even though Chudaji’s parents filed the complaint with the Nerul Police who went to Pune to trace him, they could not find him. The uncle was under suspicion that the boy went to Kolkata to attend the final round of the game whose prize money is said to be Rs 15 lakhs, which he was not sure of.

The cyber cell team of the Navi Mumbai police tried to trace the boy’s PUBG account though his IP adress where he was found to be in the last stages, but failed as he changed his account. Kolkata police was quoted by the report saying that Chudaji would be staying at the state children’s home till his parents and the Navi Mumbai would come to the city to take him home.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates