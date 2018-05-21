Boy scripts his own kidnapping plot to squeeze money from parents

The boy disappeared from his house on Saturday and switched off his mobile phone, Udaipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajendra Prasad Goyal said

Representational Image

A 15-year-old boy scripted his own kidnapping to squeeze Rs 50 lakh from his parents after fearing to fail class 10 examination, police said on Monday.

The boy disappeared from his house on Saturday and switched off his mobile phone, Udaipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajendra Prasad Goyal said.

He then called his parents through the internet to demand a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from New Delhi.

Terrified after making ransom calls, he travelled to Nasirabad from New Delhi from where he was traced on a train and taken back to Udaipur today, the said.

