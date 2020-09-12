Boy steals mobile phones on knife-point to get drugs for self, girlfriend; held

A Delhi boy was held by the police for stealing a mobile phone from an auto-driver on knife-point. He was accompanied by his girlfriend and a juvenile during the crime, reports India Today.

The police identified him as Aman Upadhyay who works as a stone polisher in Delhi’s Ashram area.

Man hangs self in Covid centre due to non-availability of liquor

The police learned about this when the auto driver called the PCR at Lajpat Nagar police station and reported the theft of his cell phone. He told the police that two boys and girls hired him from Moolchand and at the end of the ride, pulled a knife and robbed him off his mobile phone and Rs. 150 that was on him.

Upon interrogating, the accused revealed that owing to his family’s poor financial conditions he commits petty crimes to fuel his and his girlfriend’s addiction to hemp and smack.

He revealed that his girlfriend does drugs with him and lives as a vagabond. The police are investigating the girl’s and juvenille’s roles in the crime.

