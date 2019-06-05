Boy thrashed for molesting girl in Rajasthan

crime

Four persons have been arrested for thrashing a minor Dalit boy in the Pali district of Rajasthan on Saturday. The incident came to light after a video of the boy being thrashed went viral on the internet.

Raas Police Station SHO Prem Prakash told IANS that the video was made on Saturday after the boy was caught molesting a minor girl in a temple premises.

While the girl was sent home, the boy was beaten up by villagers. While the girl's family lodged a complaint the same day, the villagers too lodged a case on Tuesday.

The SHO said that a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) had been registered against the boy and he had been sent to a juvenile protection home.

The police are hunting for four others for assaulting the boy.

Stating that none of the assaulters are BJP workers, Prakash said, "One of them had saffron stole, but he has no connection with the BJP."

