Boycott 2022 CWG over shooting exclusion, says NRAI president

National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh yesterday said the country must boycott the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham if shooting sport is not reinstated.

"Within a day or two, I am going to write to the Union Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, the Indian Olympic Association and will urge them to boycott the 2022 CWG if shooting is not re-included in the games," the NRAI chief said.

The CGF has decided to exclude shooting from the 2022 Games, citing logistical issues.

