Boycott Commonwealth Games, says coach Jaspal Rana

Amid speculation about shooting's future as a CWG sport, renowned pistol shooter Jaspal Rana has called for the country's boycott of the Commonwealth Games as a mark of protest. Despite concerns raised by shooters worldwide and national federations, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has made it clear that shooting is only an "optional sport" and won't feature in the 2022 CWG in Birmingham.

"The government has to fight for that, not us. Because if they keep moving the events in which we are good at, that's not good for the country. Boycott the competition, don't shoot in the Commonwealth Games. China did not shoot in four Olympics and when they came back they made a clean sweep," said Rana, one of the finest exponents of pistol shooting in the country.

