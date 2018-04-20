Boycotting 2022 CWG for lack of shooting too extreme: Narinder Batra

Indian Olympics Association President Narinder Batra yesterday said calls for boycotting the 2022 CWG over the absence of shooting from the event's roster is going a 'bit too extreme'



IOCâÂÂchief Thomas Bach (right) with IOA's Narinder Batra at an event in New Delhi. Pic/AFP

Indian Olympics Association President Narinder Batra yesterday said calls for boycotting the 2022 CWG over the absence of shooting from the event's roster is going a 'bit too extreme'. Earlier this week, National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh had called for the 2022 Games' boycott if shooting sport was not reinstated.

"Raninder is free to make his statements. There are a lot of government-related things. We will certainly pick up the issue of shooting not being there in the 2022 CWG but it does not start or end with not participating. A nation boycotting, I think he is going a bit too extreme."

