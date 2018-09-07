Boyd Holbrook was terrified after watching Arnold Schwarzenegger's Predator

hollywood

Actor Boyd Holbrook, who plays the lead role in the new "Predator" film, is a fan of the original that came in 1987. The original film featured action star Arnold Schwarzenegger as the leader of an elite military rescue team who encounter an extraterrestrial monster.

Holbrook, best known for starring in Hugh Jackman's "Logan" and in the hit Netflix series "Narcos", considers Schwarzenegger's film as one of the great thrillers.

"I think it came out when I was six, and I probably watched it when I was about 12 or 10. I thought it was terrifying. Yeah, it's pretty terrifying," Holbrook said in a statement.

"I think it was also just one of the great thrillers like Bloodsport, Rambo, all those sorts of macho films of that time," he added.

The 37-year-old actor also shed a light on his character Quinn McKenna in the Shane Black-directed film.

"McKenna, he's ex-Special Forces. He's basically doing contract work. Probably not a lot really to live for in the sense that he's very detached from his son. He's estranged from his wife. We find him in Mexico and he's got these objects on him after a mercenary job has gone wrong. He's found all this Predator gear, these gauntlets, and these de-cloaking things," Holbrook said.

"He has to team up with these guys who in some ways have been kind of rejected and are all suffering from some form of PTSD. They call themselves 'the Loonies' and they're a throwback to the team from the 1987 movie," he added.

"The Predator", which is being distributed in India by Fox Star Studios, will release on September 13, one day before it hits the theatres in the US.

