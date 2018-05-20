Boyd Tinsley denies sexual misconduct allegations

In a statement, Boyd Tinsley referenced an interview Frost-Winn gave to Consequence of Sound on Thursday, calling it a "one-sided account"



Violinist Boyd Tinsley, the former member of Dave Matthews Band, has hit back after being accused of sexual misconduct, insisting he will fight his accuser in and out of the court. Boyd was accused by trumpeter James Frost-Winn of making frequent sexual comments to him over the course of their professional relationship as a member of the band Crystal Garden, which Boyd formed, produced and managed for a documentary project indented to chronicle the group's rise to fame.

In a statement to billboard.com, Tinsley referenced an interview Frost-Winn gave to Consequence of Sound on Thursday, calling it a "one-sided account".

The statement read: "I'm truly hurt by the one-sided account that appeared on a blog about me. I only wish the reporter had spoken to me first, so they would have heard the truth.

"I will defend myself against these false accusations. I can only assume the motivation for the article and the lawsuit filed against me. These accusations have caused embarrassment for my family, my friends and my fans.

"I will fight both in and out of court to repair the damage that has been done."

Among other accusations, in the lawsuit Frost-Winn claimed that Boyd once sat next to him as he slept following an all-night recording session and masturbated.

Boyd allegedly blamed it on confusing his medication, saying he was "messed up", but later suggested that was not the case.

