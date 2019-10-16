MENU

Boyfriend Aaron Rodgers caught me speeding, admits racer Danica Patrick

Updated: Oct 16, 2019, 09:01 IST | A correspondent |

The former NASCAR racer had, earlier, said that she avoided tickets during her time as a professional racer

Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers
Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick, former F1 driver and girlfriend of NFL star Aaron Rodgers recently admitted that the quarterback caught her speeding on a highway. Danica, 37, and Aaron, 35 have been dating since last year and reside in Green Bay a city in the US state of Wisconsin. In an interview with USA's National Public Radio, Danica said: "Yeah, actually. My boyfriend came home, and he said, so my spies told me you were doing about 89 on the highway. And I was, like, oh, yeah. That was probably true."

The former NASCAR racer had, earlier, said that she avoided tickets during her time as a professional racer. "Yes, I have gotten out of tickets because of who I am, and I have also not gotten out of tickets because of who I am," she had said during an interview with NBC.

