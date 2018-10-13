Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez had once taken an autograph from Jennifer Lopez when he was her fan

other-sports

Alex Rodriguez shared this photograph of Lopez, which she signed for him years before they started dating on Instagram and wrote

Former baseball star Alex Rodriguez has revealed that he had once asked his current girlfriend singer-actor Jennifer Lopez for an autograph. Rodriguez shared this photograph of Lopez, which she signed for him years before they started dating on Instagram and wrote: "Throwback to almost 20 years ago when a big time global pop superstar signed a picture for a young ball player.



Alex Rodriguez

#lifecanbeafunnythingsometimes #pictureperfect #keepsake #jlo." To which, Lopez commented: "Omg!! Who found that?"

Alex Rodriguez is an American former professional baseball shortstop and third baseman. He played 22 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB) for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, and New York Yankees. Rodriguez began his professional career as one of the sport's most highly touted prospects and is considered one of the greatest baseball players of all time. Rodriguez amassed a .295 batting average, 696 home runs, over 2,000 runs batted in (RBI), over 2,000 runs scored, and over 3,000 hits. He is a 14-time All-Star and won three American League (AL) Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards, ten Silver Slugger Awards, and two Gold Glove Awards. Rodríguez is the career record holder for grand slams with 25. He signed two of the most lucrative sports contracts in history, but his career was highly controversial. He incurred criticism from the media for his use of performance-enhancing drugs.

