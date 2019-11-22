Boyfriend cheated on me in revenge!

I have been in a long-distance relationship for almost a year now. We had a huge fight a month ago, and he accused me of cheating on him. I haven't even chatted with another guy, but he refused to believe me for reasons that don't make sense. He called two days ago and told me he had slept with a girl just to make me feel what being cheated on felt like. This has devastated me because I am being made to pay the price for a crime I have not committed. Should I end this relationship?

It's obvious that your boyfriend doesn't trust you, and also obvious that he doesn't take this relationship as seriously as you do. You haven't done anything wrong and are well within your rights to feel betrayed by his actions. This also shows a lack of respect for you, which is never a good thing. You don't deserve to be treated like this and shouldn't accept it. Find someone who values a relationship with you.

My boyfriend is a nice, caring guy, who loses his temper only when we don't have sex. I don't always feel like it, so I try and avoid it sometimes, but this enrages him. He says I am being emotionally abusive by denying him sex, which is not true. I keep giving in because I don't want him to be angry. Is this normal behaviour?

No, it isn't. You shouldn't be forced into doing anything you don't want to, and your boyfriend needs to understand and accept that. Sex should give you both pleasure. It's okay to have different wants and needs but doing something just to make the other person happy won't always work. He needs to respect your wishes too and recognise that successful relationships depend upon mutual respect. I suggest you tell him that losing his temper isn't an option, and that you don't exist simply to do his bidding.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

