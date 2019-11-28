Boyfriend Gael Monfils likes Ukrainian food, says Elina Svitolina

Ukranian tennis player Elina Svitolina revealed that her boyfriend Gael Monfils enjoyed Ukrainian food during their recent visit there but said she doesn't cook. Svitolina, 24, and Monfils, 32, have been dating since last year. "He really liked it [Ukraine]. He liked the food and our cook too. He tried the Ukrainian borscht [soup]," Svitolina was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.

The World No. 6 recently revealed how Monfils and she fell in love. "I have been knowing Gael for some time because we constantly play in the same tournaments. And at the end of last year, I went celebrating with my friends in Paris. I posted a picture on Instagram and Gael texted me. We met and could not stay away anymore," she added.

