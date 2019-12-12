'Boyfriend going abroad, should we break up?'

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

I have been in a relationship with a guy for almost a year now, and he suddenly told me that his office has transferred him to another country. He is supposed to leave in 10 days. He says we can meet but, given the cost of an airline ticket, I don't know how we will be able to more than once every other year. He doesn't seem to think this is a problem, but I do. Should I end this relationship to avoid getting hurt in the future?

Why end something without giving it a chance? If he is confident, why not try it for a while unless you are comfortable with him not being in your life anymore? Anything can end, irrespective of whether the person you are with is in the same country as you. Go with what he means to you, rather than what you think will happen.

My sister and I have a very strange relationship. We were never very close while growing up but, lately, she turns to me whenever she has a problem. She expects me to drop everything and help her with whatever she is going through. I tried calling her a couple of times when I needed help, and she brushed me off. She always expects me to be there for her, but never reciprocates. I am tired of it. What should I do?

Dealing with family will always be tricky, because there are all kinds of expectations at play. You are both adults now though, which ought to define boundaries and what you want from this bond. She may be your sister but, if you feel she isn't pulling her weight, it needs to be called out because you should be able to. You can only make this work if the two of you put in the requisite time and energy that you would have to in any other relationship. You will both get better at it and, hopefully, grow closer as a result.

