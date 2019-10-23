Boyfriend rarely responds to calls

I was in a relationship with a guy for almost a year. A few months ago, he and his family had to move to another city because his father got a job there. Since then, my boyfriend hasn't been communicating. He doesn't respond to messages on WhatsApp and returns my calls only on weekends. I asked him if this relationship is over and he says we are still together, but I don't feel that way at all. Should I end this? It doesn't feel as if he wants to be with me anymore and I am tired of trying to get him to open up.

If he isn't trying, this isn't going to work. Maybe his feelings towards you have changed, or he isn't sure about what he wants. Either way, this is a conversation you need to have with him, asking what he wants or expects. It also involves decisions about whether he intends to return at some point, whether you can meet him, or if the two of you are comfortable with this being a long-distance thing. As for ending it, that is a call you alone can take based on whether or not he is willing to do what it takes to save this relationship.

My girlfriend doesn't seem enthusiastic enough when we have sex, and it makes me feel as if I am not making her happy. She says I am being too sensitive, but I now feel as if I am forcing her. How do I get her to show some enthusiasm?

If she says you're not doing anything wrong, this is just about looking for signs of pleasure that are defined by you alone. Why does she have to conform to your idea of how enthusiastic she needs to be? She has a right to pleasure, as well as a right to define what that feels like. If she says she's fine, why impose your version of enthusiasm? If you are both happy with your sex life, why not leave it at that?

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates