Boyfriend thinks I am cheating on him

I broke up with my boyfriend around six months ago and began dating someone else. We have been happy together and there were no problems all this time. Last week though, my ex reached out to me via WhatsApp and asked if we could meet. I told him it wasn't a good idea and asked him not to contact me again. My current boyfriend saw these messages and has begun to think that I am still in touch with my ex and am meeting him behind his back. I thought the messages made it clear that I wasn't meeting him, but he is not convinced. What can I do to make things right here?

Your current boyfriend is obviously insecure about the presence of your ex, which is why he refuses to accept these messages at face value. There isn't much you can do to change his mind, except give him time to accept that you really aren't meeting anyone behind his back. Spend time with him and speak about how you feel about your ex, why that relationship ended, and why you aren't interested in meeting him anymore. Talk about why you want to be with him. You have to accept that it takes time for people in a relationship to build trust, and this is a fairly early stage. Your boyfriend will stop being insecure about your past as the two of you get to know each other better.

I was engaged to a girl after we dated for three years, until I found out she had cheated on me. We broke up after that, but it has been a year and I haven't been able to date anyone because I have serious trouble getting over her. What should I do?

There's not much you can do, given the nature of this betrayal. You are dealing with grief, which affects people in different ways. If you can't date someone, don't force it. You will when you are ready, and you will be ready at some point.

