Boyfriend thinks I am paranoid

My boyfriend is threatening to end our relationship because he says I am paranoid about a lot of things. He says I overthink everything, and that this habit makes it very hard for him to be with me. I don't know what he means but am concerned because if what he says is right, this has the potential to damage not just this but any other relationship I may have. I don't think I am paranoid, but I sometimes tend to obsess over the smaller stuff and miss seeing the larger picture. I want to change that about myself, but don't know how. I don't want to ruin this relationship, but it doesn't seem as if he wants to give me a chance to try and sort things out. What can I do?

There are two aspects to this that you need to consider. First, your immediate relationship and whether or not it can be saved. If your boyfriend isn't willing to give you a chance to evaluate what he accuses you of, there may be no point in pursuing this. More importantly, you have to try and figure out if this is just his version of who you are as a person, or if these descriptions have any basis in fact. Is your boyfriend the only one accusing you of being paranoid? Have other friends or family members pointed this out as well? I suggest you speak to people who know you best, and get their advice and opinions first, before rushing to try and change something that may not need changing. This isn't to suggest your boyfriend is lying; it's only to point out that everyone is entitled to a point of view that may not necessarily square with the views each of us have of ourselves.

What is the right age for marriage?

The law defines a legal age, beyond which the right age is whenever two consenting adults choose the time. I think you may have to be a little more specific.

