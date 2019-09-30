Boys have earned it: Head coach Floyd Pinto

New Delhi: The Indian football team lifted the SAFF U-18 Championship for the first time when they defeated Bangladesh 2-1 in the title clash in Kathmandu, Nepal yesterday. India surged ahead as early as the second minute when Vikram Partap Singh sped past his marker and banged it in. The match-winner came in injury time when the nippy Ravi Bahadur Rana scored off a screamer from about 30 yards. Yeasin Arafat reduced the margin for Bangladesh in the 40th minute.

"I had maintained that it will take a moment of brilliance to end this SAFF Championship, and it was fitting that Ravi finished it off with a wonderful strike," head coach Floyd Pinto stated moments after the final whistle. "We were not just the best footballing team in the tournament, but also the most effective team. I am really happy for the boys. They earned it," he added. "The sacrifices, and the commitment of the boys was exemplary. "India's Ninthoinganba Meetei was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

While the U-16 team went on to qualify for the AFC U-16 Championships, the U-19 team will play the AFC Qualifiers in November in its quest to qualify for the AFC Finals.

Floyd Pinto

"This is going to give us a huge boost for the AFC Championship, and make us more confident as we prepare for it. Hopefully, we will be able to kick-off AFC Qualifiers in a good manner," Floyd said. "I am very thankful to AIFF and SAI for their help in the exposure tours all throughout, and look forward to their support." Meanwhile, both teams were reduced to 10-men each in the 22nd minute when Gurkirat Singh and Mohd Fahim were given marching orders following a tiff.

Bangladesh were further reduced to nine men in the 40th minute when their skipper Yeasin was booked for a second yellow card for "illegitimate celebration" following the equaliser.

